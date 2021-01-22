Idaho Facts That Prove It’s The Best State Of All

There are a lot of interesting facts about Idaho and if you talk to an Idahoan, chances are they have told you over and over again how amazing it is to live here and visit here. We have some facts that show just how awesome Idaho is in comparison to others because Idaho just does things better.

First of all let's talk about Shoshone Falls. It is a stunning waterfall and to those who say, "Yeah well, it's no Niagara Falls", well you would be right. It's better. Shoshone Falls known as the Niagara of the West is actually higher than Niagara Falls so ha!

Next, let's discuss Hell's Canyon, to those who say, "Well, yeah sure but it is no Grand Canyon." You're right, it's better. Hell's Canyon is nearly 2,000 feet deeper than the Grand Canyon. There is not a single canyon deeper in North America than Hells Canyon.

Then Idaho also has Bear Lake, and with it, it's own monster. Sure it isn't as famous as the Loch Ness Monster, but for a small lake in Idaho it's pretty good. And there are rumors he has been around since the 1800s.

Let's not forget, Idaho is so awesome that Bigfoot prefers staying here. Idaho is one of the states with the most per capita Bigfoot sightings. If Bigfoot, the elusive one, finds Idaho to be best to call home, that proves it's the best state.

For those who say Idaho isn't for them because they prefer places like the beach, good news! Lake Coeur d'Alene has a boardwalk that is 3,300 feet long and known as the longest boardwalk in the world! You can literally walk the beach for as far as you want.

For those who enjoy dirt bike riding, 4 wheeling and the like, Bruneau Sand Dunes actually has the country's tallest structured sand dune at 470 feet high! Imagine riding a sled down that thing.

And finally, Idaho is known as the gem state not just because there are a lot of precious stones, but also because here in Idaho is the ONLY place in the United States that a Star Garnet can be found. The only other place in the world that they can be found is India.

See, proof Idaho is the best.

