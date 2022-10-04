Boise Man Killed in Crash on I-84 in Oregon

Boise Man Killed in Crash on I-84 in Oregon

Credit: Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash

LA GRANDE, Oregon (KLIX)-Three people from Idaho were involved in a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon, where one was killed, on Interstate 84 just south of La Grand, Oregon. According to Oregon State Police (OSP), 61-year-old Craig Wickham of Boise was killed when he drove off the roadway in a Ford F350 pulling a 16-foot cargo trailer. His passengers 59-year-old Timothy Yates of Nampa and 54-year-old Leanne Huggins of Challis, were taken to area hospitals. OSP said fatigue, an overloaded vehicle, and seat belt use are considered part of the investigation. The Union County Sheriff's Office, La Grande Fire Department, Oregon Department of Transportation, and Life Flight assisted with the crash. Westbound I-84 was blocked for about an hour.

