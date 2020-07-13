FBI, Canyon County Investigating Suicide During DUI Stop

DUCK VALLEY RESERVATION, Idaho (KLIX)-A multi-agency investigation is underway into the apparent suicide of a Nevada man who had been stopped for a suspected DUI just north of the Idaho/Nevada boarder on the Duck Valley Reservation.

According to Idaho State Police, the incident happened on the afternoon of July 9, on State Highway 51 about four miles from the Nevada boarder when an ISP trooper responded for a call from a Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) officer to assist with a DUI investigation after citizens had called in the possible impaired driver in a mid-sized RV. According to ISP, the BIA officer called the trooper because the man was not a tribal member and the stop happened on a state highway.

The Nevada man had already fail a field sobriety test when the trooper arrived to continue the investigation and found more evidence that resulted in the man being arrested. ISP said in a statement that before the man was taken to jail he was allowed to go inside the RV to care for his dog. Once the man and trooper was inside the RV the man pulled out a handgun and fired one shot. Neither the trooper or BIA agent, who was standing outside the RV, was injured in the incident, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Canyon County Sheriff's Office and FBI are helping ISP with the investigation. Per standard procedure the trooper is on administrative leave. Once complete the criminal investigation will be handed over to the Owyhee County Prosecutor's Office for review. ISP is also conducting an internal review to see if agency procedures were followed.