FBI Offers Reward for Info on Man Indicted for Wire Fraud

The FBI is offering $10,000 for information on the whereabouts of Rodney Dean Allen, who earlier this week was indicted for wire fraud.

The U.S. District Court issued a federal arrest warrant for Allen on Wednesday, but he has been missing since April 20, 2017.

Authorities say Allen, 65, who also goes by Rod Dean, may be in possession of a handgun and may have suicidal tendencies. He is described as being 6 feet tall, 185 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

Allegedly from about 2016 to about 2017, authorities say, Allen devised a scheme to defraud clients of his brokerage company, KA Investments LLC, obtain their money by false pretenses and promises, and misappropriate their money. Additionally, Allen allegedly misrepresented in monthly statements provided to clients that they were earning positive returns on investments, when in fact, clients were earning negative returns on investments.

His whereabouts remain unknown.

Crime Stoppers of Southwest Idaho also is offering a cash reward of $1,000 for information leading to a felony arrest.

If you have seen Allen, know of his whereabouts, or other information to pass along to authorities, call the FBI office in Salt Lake City at 801-579-1400 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677 or 800-222-8477.