Filer Man Flees from Deputy, Arrested After Pursuit 

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – A Filer man was apprehended after leading law officers on a pursuit that last about 20 minutes Thursday afternoon in Twin Falls County.

The pursuit started shortly after noon when 40-year-old Jeremy S. Asay failed to yield to a traffic stop initiated by a county deputy. The deputy recognized Asay as having a warrant for his arrest, according to Lori Stewart, spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office.

Asay fled from the deputy, she said, starting on Addison Avenue West near Martin Street, then heading east and south on multiple roads. Eventually, state police and officers from Kimberly assisted in the pursuit.

The suspect was apprehended shortly after a deputy initiated a “pursuit intervention technique” to stop the vehicle 3035 North 3500 East. Initially, he ran into a nearby field but law officers caught up with him about 12:20 p.m.

Asay is being held on charges of felony eluding and felony injury to a child, Stewart said, explaining that a 17-year-old was in the vehicle at the time of the pursuit. He is also being held on the warrant for grand theft with a $150,000 bond.