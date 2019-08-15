Final Days To Enter South Idaho Photo Contest For Shot At $800

For those of you that spend a good amount of your time traveling throughout southern Idaho and may have recently taken some pictures of a spot you consider a particularly beautiful area, you have the chance for a few more days to potentially win cash prizes for them.

Southern Idaho Tourism wants your photos of uniquely picturesque landmarks. These include waterfalls, hot springs, caverns, lakes, rivers, swimming holes, rock formations, or any semi-secret locations you might know about. The Hidden Gems Photo Contest ends September 1, 2019, as far as photo submissions go.

All pictures will be viewed and voted upon by members of the Magic Valley Arts Council and The Magic Valley Photography Association. The first place photograph will pocket the taker $800. Second place wins $500, and third gets $150. As a bonus, the first place picture will be featured on the cover of Outdoor Idaho Magazine.

I entered a photo I took back in late June while on a camping trip to the South Hills. We stayed the night on Dead Line Ridge, and I snapped the photo (below) just before sunset.

Greg Jannetta

Dozens of submissions have been posted since the contest began on June 1. To view the gallery, click here. Don't forget to include your contact information when you submit your photo.

Good luck to you all. Maybe your picture of your favorite Southern Idaho spot will net you one of the three cash prizes. Again, you have until September 1 to enter.