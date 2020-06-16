Here’s Directions To All 8 ‘Blue Lakes’ In Southern Idaho & Pics

Southern Idaho is home to some of the best kayaking and boating in the country. There are also several unique spots where one can enjoy calm, aqua blue waters in cities like Hagerman, Buhl and Bliss.

Southern Idaho Tourism refers to eight of the areas most unique places to spend an afternoon on the water as "Blue Lake Paradise." Sadly, since moving to Idaho nearly four years ago, I've only managed to visit two of the eight locations.

The state tourism website recently shared photographs and directions to all eight "blue lakes" of the region, as well as a southern Idaho creek that also offers visitors an incredible opportunity to explore these destinations that offer spectacular blue waters.

Ritter Island and Billingsley Creek are the two locations I have had the chance to explore and really enjoy. Ritter Island, although a bit tough to access on some weekends due to the large amount of people that flock there, offers what I consider to be one of the most challenging, yet gorgeous, southern Idaho experiences. This section of Snake River near Ritter Island creates some pretty swift moving currents, but the waterfalls that surround the area are beyond beautiful.

Box Canyon State Park has been a place I've wanted to check out since moving here, but still have not managed. The same goes for Blue Heart Springs, which is located near Buhl, and is described as the toughest to get to of all eight spots by Southern Idaho Tourism.

The other locations that made up the list from Southern Idaho Tourism are Crystal Springs Lake, Malad Gorge State Park, Devil's Corral Springs, Blue Lakes and Banbury Wetlands.