Local Contest: Find Your Way To Pillar Falls And Win A New Kayak

A new contest being put on by Southern Idaho Tourism is promising a new kayak to one lucky person who manages to make it to Pillar Falls at a specified time on July 20. If you have been wanting a new kayak for yourself and enjoy the occasional quest for adventure, this is the contest for you. According to information on the Southern Idaho Tourism Facebook page, they will be awarding this great prize to a single person who follows some very simple instructions. On Saturday, July 20, organizers are inviting hikers, kayakers, paddle boarders--really anyone that can get to the location through whatever means possible--to show up at 3 p.m. sharp to win a kayak. The contest is part of the Southern Idaho Tourism Hidden Gems theme they have been promoting for several months now. I have to say, I think it's cool they do these contests that force people to get outside and experience the outdoors. They are also currently holding a photography contest, where this year's first place prize is $800. Good luck treasure seekers, and be careful during your quest.