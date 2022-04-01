Vote In The Final Four For Twin Falls Restaurant Madness

It has been a long road from 64 Twin Falls restaurants down to the final four. This is where the categories are no longer valid and it is a free for all. The final four restaurants are looking for your vote to be named the 2022 number one restaurant.

This brings an extra bit of difficulty to the mix. Now you are voting for the type of food as well as the restaurant. In the final four is Janitzios, Norm's, Scooter's and Maxie's.

Janitzio's beat out Jarritos in the last round. Norm's took the win over Full Steam in Second South Market. Scooter's beat out Milner's Gate and Maxie's took the pizza category over Papa Kelseys. I absolutely love that these places are locally owned and locally loved. This is definitely the hardest bracket yet.

We have to give all the Twin Fall restaurants a shout out though because the votes have been pouring in over the last few weeks. This has not been an easy bracket. Not to mention, a few upsets in the process. And the best thing is, next year when we do this again, there is going to be completely different results.

I feel so privileged to live in a town that has so many fantastic food options. I will continue to eat at all of these Twin Falls restaurants no matter what the final result is. I can't wait to see who makes the championship round. Make sure you cast your vote for your favorite!

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.