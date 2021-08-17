Fire Burning Northeast of Rogerson

ROGERSON, Idaho (KLIX)-Fire crews have been working to secure a fire line on a blaze burning northeast of Rogerson since Tuesday morning. According to the Bureau of Land Management, the Williams Fire was last mapped at 381 acres at around 4:23 p.m. Multiple aircraft and resources responded to the fire near Goat Springs Creek, on the northwestern edge of the South Hills. The fire is burning mainly grass and brush. Fire crews worked on hot spots and cold trail to make sure the fire line was secure. Local fire agencies left the scene.

Approximate location of Williams Fire:

