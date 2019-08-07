Fire Burning South of Hammett Near Saylor Creek Range

UPDATED:

HAMMETT, Idaho (KLIX)-A blaze is making its way through grass and brush near the Saylor Creek Bombing Range.

The Bureau of Land Management said Tuesday afternoon the Pot Hole Fire is at the northeast corner of the Saylor Creek Range, about 14 miles south of the small community of Hammett.

The Pot Hole was estimated at 70,000 acres and is headed towards an area called Horse Butte. BLM officials said in a statement Wednesday morning the cause of the fire is under investigation.

A number of crews and equipment is working to contain the fire, including the Saylor Creek Rangeland Protection Association, Three Creek Rangeland Protection Association, King Hill Rural Fire Department, an engine with the United States Air Force and heavy equipment.

The fire was first reported on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. and grew quickly shifting directions at one point, according to BLM. Fire crews spent the Tuesday night doing burn out operations to flow the blaze. Weather today is expected to create a challenge for firefighters with hot temperatures and low humidity along with possible thunderstorms.