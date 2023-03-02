TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Officials have extended the comment period for the proposed Lava Ride Wind Project in the Magic Valley. The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Twin Falls District announced Thursday it will extend the comment period for the draft environmental impact statement to give people more time to study it. Comments and feedback will now be due on April 20, an additional 30 days from the original deadline.

What is the Lava Ridge Wind Project?

Image courtesy Bureau of Land Management Image courtesy Bureau of Land Management loading...

Lava Ridge Wind is a proposal by Magic Valley Energy LLC, part of LS Power, to construct about 400 electricity generating wind turbines in three Magic Valley Counties: Jerome, Lincoln, and Minidoka. Much of the project would sit on 84,000 acres of public and some private land surrounding what is known as the Wilson Butte and Hidden Valley.

How to Comment on Lava Ridge Environmental Impact Statement

There are a number of ways to comment on the draft environmental statement, which can be reviewed HERE.

The BLM would prefer people use the ePlanning project website and click on the "participate now" link on the right side of the document link.

By e-mail to BLM_ID_LavaRidge@blm.gov

U.S. Mail with envelope labeled "Lava Ridge Wind Project EIS" and addressed to Kasey Prestwich, Project Manager, BLM Shoshone Field Office, 400 West F Street, Shoshone, ID 83352.

BLM reminds those who comment that their entire comment, identity (including address and phone number) may be made public. BLM says comments that point out factual errors, gaps in the data provided, and cite relevant methods and scientific studies are helpful.

WindTurbines_BenitoBaeza loading...