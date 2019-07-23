TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Fire crews are working to contain a brush fire southwest of Twin Falls in a remote area.

According to Bureau of Land Management fire officials, lightning likely caused the Hot Springs Fire moving through grass and brush about 25 miles north of the community of Murphy Hot Springs, close to the Bruneau Canyon.

The Three Creek Rangeland Fire Protection Association and a number of resources, including aircraft, are working to contain the blaze by this evening; full control is estimated on Thursday evening. Tuesday morning fire officials estimated the Hot Springs Fire burned around 7,000 acres.

A smaller fire called the Fossil Fire is burning about three miles west of Hagerman near the Hagerman Fossil Beds National Monument. BLM estimated the fire burned about 40 acres of grass and brush. It should be controlled by Wednesday evening.