Fire Damages Garage in Twin Falls Tuesday Morning

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Fire crews were able to douse a garage fire in about 30 minutes during the middle of the night in Twin Falls Tuesday.

According to the Twin Falls Fire Department, crews were called out at around 1 a.m. for a fire on the 600 block of Sunrise Boulevard and found garage ablaze connected to a home. Fire crews made sure no one was in the garage at the time and began to knock down the fire. The Rock Creek Fire Department also arrived to help fight the fire. Firefighters worked to protect the home from catching fire, which only received minor damage. Crews had the blaze under control by about 1:30 a.m. The Twin Falls Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

No one was hurt. The estimated cost of the damage is roughly $60,000.

