Fire Damages Home in Filer

FILER, Idaho (KLIX)-A structure fire damaged a home and destroyed several outbuilding in Filer on Monday evening.

According to the Filer Fire and Rescue, crews responded to a structure fire on Pole Line Road north of Filer, several out buildings burned down and some vehicles destroyed. The fire department said in a brief statement that the home was partially damaged by the blaze.

The Twin Falls Fire Department assisted Filer Fire during the windstorm. Fire crews also had to respond to several downed powerlines and trees caused by the storm. Filer Fire also rescued someone that had gotten stuck on a bucket hoist.