Fire Damages Twin Falls Apartment

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A fire broke out at a multi-unit apartment building in south Twin Falls Tuesday afternoon severely damaging the structure.

According to Twin Falls Fire Chief Les Kenworthy, fire crews responded to the 300 block of Lois St to the Twin Falls Garden Apartments for a two-story building on fire. On arrival flames could be seen coming from the front of the building. Chief Kenworthy said no one was injured and a pet cat was able to make it safely out, no one was home at the time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but it may have started on the outside of the building. The blaze damaged the front entryway to all four apartments in the building. Firefighters were able to stop the flames from encroaching into the attic of the apartment and stop the spread.

At least five fire engines were on scene at one time with Twin Falls Police assisting. The American Red Cross will be called to help those living in the apartment with accommodations as none of the apartments can be lived in at this time.