Fire Destroys Food Truck, Damages Twin Falls Restaurant

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A fire destroyed a food truck and smoke from the fire damaged the Mexican restaurant next to it early Tuesday morning in Twin Falls.

According to the Twin Falls Fire Department, crews responded at around 4:20 a.m. to the burning food truck on 1020 Blue Lakes Boulevard North between the Blue Lakes Inn and Big 5 Sporting Goods store. When firefighters arrived the truck was engulfed by flames which began to move to the restaurant, Jalisco Taqueria. One person had escaped the buildings basement earlier and no one else was inside.

Three engine companies and 12 firefighters were able to get the fire under control in less than 30 minutes after they had gotten there. The food truck was determined a total loss and the building suffered extensive smoke damage, but none to its structural integrity. The cause of the fire is under investigation. No one was injured by the fire.

Twin Falls Fire shared body camera video of the fire on Facebook:

