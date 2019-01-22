Fire Forces Three from Home Near Buhl

BUHL, Idaho (KLIX) Firefighters and law enforcement responded to a late night house fire near Buhl on Monday.

According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, the fire broke out at a house on River Road. Two men and one woman were able to get out of the house with flames coming off the roof.

One of the residents had to be treated for smoke inhalation. Officials say the fire may have started in the attic area. The Buhl Fire Department is investigating the blaze.