Fire Near Fairfield Forces Forest Closure

UPDATE: new information on Forest closure, see below. Also, crews have the fire contained at around 86%.

FAIRFIELD, Idaho (KLIX)-The Phillips Fire north of Fairfield is closer to full control as firefighters worked to contain the blaze that threatened homes and a ski lodge in the area.

According to the Great Basin Team 3, which took over control of the Phillips Fire during the weekend, the fire has burned a little more than 2,100 acres of grass, brush and timber in the Free Gold drainage about 8 miles north of Fairfield. Fire officials said the containment is estimated at 86 percent as of Monday evening. The U.S Forest Service-Sawtooth National Forest updated a closure order downsizing the area previously closed off to the public, see map below. Protecting structures is a priority with help from the Camas Rural Fire Department with help from other local agencies from around southern Idaho.

Sawtooth National Forest

Images show firefighters have been able to protect several homes and outbuilding from destruction, including the Soldier Mountain Ski Resort. Officials have also activated a no-fly zone around the fire for civilian aircraft and drones. The lightning caused fire was first reported on August 5. More than 300 personnel are working on the fire including five helicopters conducting bucket drops. Low humidity has kept the fire active at night, while winds near 20 mph are expected to continue Monday.

Great Basin Management Team 3