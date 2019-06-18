Fire Near Interstate in Jerome County

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A fire sparked along the interstate in Jerome County Monday afternoon is expected to be extinguished today.

According to the Bureau of Land Management, fire crews were called out to an area east of the Interstate 84/Highway 93 junction for a brush fire, dubbed the Jay Fire, just north of the interstate. BLM estimated the blaze to be about 350 acres and expected to have it controlled by 9 p.m. Monday, with full containment by this afternoon.

Idaho State Police and fire officials warned drivers to be cautious in while traveling through the area because of emergency vehicles and low visibility from the smoke. Jerome Rural Fire Department also responded to the fire to assist BLM crews.

At about 10 p.m. last night, BlM officials said via social media that crews were moping up and securing containment lines. The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to BLM, but it is thought to be human caused.