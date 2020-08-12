Fire North of Fairfield 100% Contained

FAIRFIELD, Idaho (KLIX)-The Phillips Creek Fire is now 100 percent contained north of Fairfield in Camas County.

The U.S. Forest Servide-Sawtooth National Forest made the announcement Wednesday afternoon as the Great Basin Management Team 3 handed operations back to area managers.

The fire burned an estimated 2,112 acres of grass, brush and timber about eight miles north of Fairfield since it was first reported on August 5. The fire came very close to a number of homes, although none were reported damaged or destroyed. It did burn through the Soldier Mountain Ski Resort, but firefighters were able to save the lodge and ski lifts.

The bridge to the ski mountain was destroyed and is currently being rebuilt by local crews.