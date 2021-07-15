TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Campfires and propane-fueled devices have been banned at north Idaho State Parks while other federal agencies have expanded fire restrictions in southern Idaho as fire conditions worsen.

In the Magic Valley the Bureau of Land Management announced all federal, state, and private forest lands will be under Stage 1 fire restrictions by Friday, July 16, (See full details below) in Blaine, Camas, Cassia, Custer, Gooding, Jerome, Lincoln, Owyhee and Twin Falls counties. Basically, Stage 1 Fire Restrictions prohibit the use of campfires outside of approved campsites with fire rings.

The Idaho State Department of Parks and Recreation announced Thursday, July 15, all campfires and propane-fueled fire rings are banned at state parks in north Idaho. "We are acting in accordance with the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) air quality restrictions and regional Forest Service/Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) fire bans,” said Chelsea Chambers, Public Information Specialist at IDPR in a prepared statement. “This is being implemented to help protect our resources and quality of life.”

The move comes as areas in north Idaho advanced to Stage 2 fire restrictions banning campfires while the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality has implemented open fire bans because of bad air quality. Idaho is fighting at least 14 wildfires, mainly in north Idaho at this time. Idaho State Parks will place southern parks under fire bans if the area is placed under Stage 2 Fire Restrictions.

Information provided by the BLM:

Sawtooth North Zone-

All Twin Falls District BLM and Idaho State lands north of Highway 20 to the northern most Sawtooth National Forest boundary; from Hill City east to the Craters of the Moon National Monument Park Visitor Center. Sawtooth National Forest Lands remain in Stage 1 restrictions in this zone.

Shoshone Zone-

All Twin Falls District BLM and Idaho State lands north of I-84 to Highway 20; from King Hill east to American Falls Dam.

Three Creek Zone-

All Twin Falls District BLM and Idaho State lands south of I-84 to the Idaho/Nevada border including lands managed by the Twin Falls District BLM south of the Idaho border; west of Highway 93 to the Bruneau Canyon.

Cassia Zone-

All Twin Falls District BLM and Idaho State lands from I-84/I-86 south to the Idaho/Utah/Nevada border; east of Highway 93 to the Cassia County/Onieda County line. Sawtooth National Forest Lands remain in Stage 1 restrictions in this zone including the Raft River Mountains located in northwestern Utah.

Under the Stage 1 Fire Restrictions, the following acts are prohibited on state, state endowment lands, private forested lands and federally managed protected lands until further notice:

Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, campfire or stove fire except within a designated recreation site and in a permanent concrete or metal fire ring, or on private land, and only within an owner-provided structure.

Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle, building, or designated recreation site or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.



The following are exemptions to the Stage 1 Fire Restrictions:

Persons with a written permit that specifically authorizes the otherwise prohibited act.

Persons using fire fueled solely by liquid petroleum or liquid petroleum gas (LPG) fuels. Such devices, including propane campfires, may be used only in an area cleared of flammable material.

Persons conducting activities in those designated areas where the activity is specifically authorized by written posted notice.

Any federal, state or local officer or member of an organized rescue or firefighting force in the performance of an official duty.

All land within a city boundary is exempted.

Other exemptions unique to each agency.



