Fire Scorching Land Near Idaho/Nevada State Line

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A nearly 9,000 acre fire is burning less than a mile from the Idaho state line in northeastern Nevada.

According the Elko District Bureau of Land Management, the Goose Fire has burned roughly 8,500 acres and is about quarter mile from the South Hills in Idaho. About 130 people are battling the fire with help from aircraft and keep containment lines below the Idaho border. The fire is threatening area ranches.

It is not know what sparked the blaze on Sunday, August 4 that continues to move northeast. Officials say incoming thunderstorms that may produce gusty winds could make firefighting efforts difficult.

General location of fire:

