UPDATE (7/6, 10am): The Blaine County Sheriff's Office has lowered the pre-evacuation alert level down to Level 1 notification for those living in the Old Cutter and Quigley Road area; Level 1 means people should be aware of the possible danger and watch for information regarding evacuations. Those living in the Deerfield and Lower Cutters area are no longer under pre-evacuation notice.

The Bureau of Land Management is calling the fire the Red Devil, as it is burning on Red Devil Hill. Structures near the fire are secure. Fire crews were able to create containment lines and mop up the hot spots due to minimal fire activity. More aircraft have been called in to help along with additional resources. However, visibility was a problem as of mid-morning Friday. An estimated control date is set for 6 p.m. August 7. Estimated size is roughly five acres.

OLDER INFORMATION:

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Residents in a Wood River subdivision are being told to be ready to evacuate as a precaution as a wildfire threatens homes near Hailey. The Blaine County Sheriff's Office issued a Levael 2 evacuation alert late Thursday evening to people living in the Old Cutters subdivision and people living on Quigley Road. A fire is burning in the Hangman's Gulch area east of Hailey. The sheriff's office said a Level 2 evacuation order means there is significant risk to the area and residents should relocate to a shelter or with family/friends to another area voluntarily or be ready to evacuate if told to. People living in the Deerfield area are under Stage 1 pre-evacuation notice to be ready to evacuate if necessary.

According to the Wood River Fire and Rescue, crews were called out at around 9:35 p.m. for the reported fire in Hangman's Gulch on mostly Bureau of Land Management land. The fire is about 20 acres and 1000 feet from the valley floor.

Residents were told to gather necessary items for their children and pets; grab medications and valuables . The sheriff's office said people may not be able to return if they are evacuated. People need to maintain their awareness and get out if they feel if they are in danger regardless of being told to evacuate.

Approximate location of fire:



Wood River Fire and Rescue