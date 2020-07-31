Fire Threatening Structures Near Shoshone

UPDATED:

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KLIX)-A brush fire is threatening some structures and infrastructure north of Shoshone. According to the Bureau of Land Management, the Drops Fire is running west, on the west side of Idaho Highway 75. As of Friday evening burned an estimated 3,000 acres of brush and grass and threatened several structures.

The blaze was first reported at around 9:54 a.m. near the waste transfer station near the Little Drops, part of a canal system. The Shoshone Rural Fire Department, Gooding Rural Fire Department, Wendell Rural Fire, Notch Butte Rangeland Fire Protection Association, and several Twin Falls BLM engine crews are working the fire. Several single engine air tankers, helicopters, and Very Large Airtanker (VLAT) responded to help ground crews.

This afternoon the rural fire departments were released from the fire while BLM crews remain on the scene to work containment lines and mop up hot spots.

High winds created extreme fire conditions in the area and rough terrain made it difficult to access. Some off-highway roads were closed off to the public.

An estimated containment of the Drops Fire is set for Sunday and control expected by Wednesday next week.

Drops Fire, photo courtesy Idaho Fire Info