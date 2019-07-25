Fire Update for Southern Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Crews continue to battle three brush fires in southern Idaho.

According to the Bureau of Land Management, The largest fire, at about 11,300 acres, is burning about 30 miles northeast of Murphy Hot Springs close to the Bruneau Canyon. However, crews are expected to have what they are calling the Hot Spring Fire under control by Thursday evening.

The Lookout Fire, burning five miles from the Hot Spring Fire, along the Bruneau Canyon has charred roughly 9,390 acres of grass and brush. The Lookout Point Fire is threatening structures in the area.

A number of resources including Smoke Jumpers and hot shot crews expect to have the blaze under control by Sunday. The Lava Fire three miles north of Shoshone should be under control by Thursday evening; the fire has burned about 1,300 acres.