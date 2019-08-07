Fire Weather Watch Issued Due to Potential Lightning Storms

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – A number of areas could be affected by scattered thunderstorms on Thursday.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Pocatello has issued a “fire weather watch,” which will be in effect from Thursday afternoon to evening.

Coupled with the thunderstorms could be 40 to 50 mph winds and frequent lightning, according to the NWS, which could result in new fire starts.

Affected areas include the Upper Snake River Valley/Idaho Falls BLM, Sawtooth Range/Northern Sawtooth National Forest, Middle Snake River Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River, Goose Creek and Raft River Valley/Southern Sawtooth National Forest/Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake River and East Salmon River Mountains/Salmon National Forest.

“A fire weather watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur,” the NWS said.