Firefighters Battle Blaze Near King Hill

KING HILL, Idaho (KLIX) – Firefighters are making headway with a blaze that as of Tuesday morning burned 60 acres about four miles south of King Hill.

The Frog Hollow Fire, which is burning in brush and grass on the south side of Interstate 84, was reported about 6 p.m. Monday, said Kelsey Brizendine, a spokeswoman for the Bureau of Land Management. She said how the fire started is still under investigation, though it has been determined to be human caused.

“There are some pretty gusty winds today,” Brizendine said Tuesday morning, noting firefighters are working to improve containment lines and mopping up hotspots.

BLM crews are working the fire today, but they received help Monday from King Hill Rural Fire Department and Saylor Creek Rangeland Fire Protection Association.

The blaze was contained by about 11 p.m. Monday, she said, and it is anticipated that firefighters will call it controlled by 6 p.m. today.