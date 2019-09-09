Heyburn House Catches Fire on Sunday

HEYBURN, Idaho (KLIX) – A home was damaged by fire on Sunday evening in Heyburn.

Firefighters from Heyburn Fire and East End Fire departments responded to the blaze at about 5 p.m. Sunday at 365 West 500 South, where they found “heavy fire” coming from the attic, according to a Facebook post by Heyburn Fire & Rescue.

No one was in the house at the time of the blaze. Fire officials said the fire’s cause was electrical.

Four engines and three water tenders, one of them from the Burley Fire Department, assisted at the scene. The Minidoka County Sheriff’s Office and Heyburn Police Department helped with traffic control, and Emergency Response Ambulance was on standby for EMS assistance.