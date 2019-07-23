Fires Burn Close to Shoshone, Homes Threatened

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KLIX)-Fires surrounding the town of Shoshone forced some to evacuate late Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

The Shoshone Police Department sent out a warning to citizens on their social media account telling people to be vigilant and were notifying some to evacuate as brush fires burned close to the community.

Early Tuesday morning authorities said the fire activity died down, but asked people to continue to be vigilant. The U.S. National Weather Service in Pocatello showed satellite images of fires burning to the north and south of Shoshone. The police department said one of the fires was burning south of Highway 24 towards Notch Butte.