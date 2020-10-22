Shoshone Police Chief Decides Against Leaving

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KLIX)-The Shoshone police chief announced Thursday evening plans to stay after deciding against a move to other law enforcement opportunities.

Late Thursday night Chief Austin Smith shared on social media his intention of staying within the Shoshone community after announcing earlier this month he would be leaving. In his message he alluded to the Bellevue Marshal's Officer and the recent arrest of the marshal.

Chief Smith said he felt, given the current climate there, it would be a "very difficult" move for his family. "I heard from many of you that were concerned where it would go, and what would happen in the months to come.

That made me do some REAL soul searching. I came to the realization that I don’t think we’re done turning Shoshone, and the Police Department into what it has the potential to be. We have come a long ways, but there’s always more we can do. I plan to continue to build community relationships, and implement some new things will help both the community, and the Police Department even more," said Chief Smith.

When he made the announcement it also opened up conversations on possibly dissolving the police force and contracting the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office to provide law enforcement services.