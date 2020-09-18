Evacuations Ordered for Rock Creek

ROCK CREEK, Idaho (KLIX)-The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office has issued an evacuation order for Rock Creek and areas surrounding the Badger Fire in the South Hills.

According to Lori Stewart, spokesperson for the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, Sheriff Tom Carter issued the mandatory evacuations order this morning for anyone living up in the Rock Creek canyon in the South Hills north of Foothills Road to the Third Fork drainage. A shelter has been set up at the Eastside Southern Baptist Church located at 204 Eastland Drive North. Jackie Frey, cordinator with the Twin Falls County Office of Emergency Management, said people can go to the shelter if they need too. Because of COVID-19 masks are required by the federal government and will be provided once people arrive.

The Twin Falls County Fairgrounds will be open to house livestock and those who wish to evacuate with their RVs. Frey said those who choose to go to the fairgrounds should check in at the main office. Those who take livestock should bring feed for their animals if they can.

Information for evacuees will be provided at the Rock Creek General Store and Hansen Quick Stop and Go. Evacuations will be coordinated with the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office. Frey said volunteers with area fire stations and search and rescue have been called in to assist. The area school districts in Kimberly, Murtaugh and Hansen have been informed of the situation, said Frey.