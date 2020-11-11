Authorities Looking for Missing Shoshone Man

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Magic Valley authorities have asked for assistance in locating a man who went missing from Lincoln County and may be in the Twin Falls area.

Good evening Shoshone and Magic Valley! A wonderful family that lived in our little town needs some help! If you see... Posted by City of Shoshone Police Department on Tuesday, November 10, 2020

The Shoshone Police Department shared information provided by the family of Dana Davis who went missing earlier this week without food or money. He may be driving a bright blue, compact, single cab, pickup truck with a camper with matching color.

If you see the vehicle or Mr. Davis call Twin Falls Police at 208-735-4357, or SIRCOMM at 208-324-1911 and report it. The family said they are extremely concerned for the man.