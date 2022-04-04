Support Our Local First Responders At Twin Falls Next Mobile Vendor Expo
This weekend you can have a great time trying all the new mobile vendors while also showing support for local first responders and military members. The finances will go to help with mental health struggles.
Mobile Vendor Expo April 9th Supports First Responders And Military Members
The first 1st Responder Conference is happening this Saturday, April 9th. All proceeds raised will go towards scholarships for military members and first responders to help them with mental health and overall wellness. Some of the proceeds from the vendors will also be donated to help our locals who have worked so hard to keep up safe and are there when we are at our worst.
Vendors That Will Be There
- Idaho Battlefields - Mobile Laser Tag
- The Escapuary - mobile escape room
- Twin Blades - mobile ax-throwing
- Magic Valley Knockerball - inflatable battle balls
- Bridge Street Coffee
- More announced soon
Where It Is And More Event Details
They will be set up at 2nd Ave and Shoshone St behind where the old Wells Fargo building used to be. The event goes from 11 am until 4 pm. Entrance is free but this is a fundraising event. Each vendor will set its own prices. You can check out all of the mobile vendors in one location. This isn't the first or the last time they will be getting together for this. However, this is the first time participating will also show support for our local first responders and military service members.