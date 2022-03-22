For one day you and in one spot you can try all the mobile vendors and entertainment! The Mobile Vendor Expo will be at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds, bigger than ever. It is a great way to see everything that these mobile vendors have to offer.

The Mobile Vendor Expo Information

The event will be on April 2nd at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds. You can check out Idaho Battlefields which is a mobile laser tag. They are going to be set up for different games. There will also be the Escapuary there, which is a mobile escape room. Twin Blades will be there for ax throwing. Plus there are going to be food trucks like Creative Cravings, Pony Up mobile bar, coffee trucks, and more. There are new vendors coming in each day.

Event Times And Reasons To Go

It will be at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds from 10 am to 11 pm. Idaho Battlefields is a real-life version of Call of Duty only with laser tag. They have a ton of games. The Escapuary is a mobile escape room that you can bring anywhere. And who doesn't love ax-throwing?! It is a one-stop shop to try all the fun that mobile Twin Falls has to offer. And don't forget to bring an appetite.

If you are someone that wants to be a vendor you can contact Idaho Battlefields at their Facebook page or their website.

