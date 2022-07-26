Fish Salvage Order for Below Magic Dam

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Anglers are now able to pull as many fish of any size from below Magic Dam as wildlife managers have issued a salvage order. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game announced the Fish and Game Commission has issued a fish salvage order dropping bag and size limits for fish from the old train bridge to the State Highway 75 bridge. The Big Wood River Canal Company has closed off the gates reducing the amount of water coming from the reservoir into the channel as drought conditions persist in the area. According to Fish and Game, "Effective July 28, 2022 and continuing until October 1, 2022, the Idaho Fish and Game Commission has ordered that bag and possession limits be removed on portions of the Big Wood River below the dam, from a point beginning at the railroad trestle, approximately 1.25 miles downstream of the dam, extending to the State Highway 75 Bridge. The order also includes the Richfield Canal from the upstream point of diversion from the Big Wood River to its confluence with the Little Wood River near Richfield, Idaho." Regular fishing rules and regulations still apply to the Magic Reservoir. Those wanting to salvage fish will need a valid Idaho fishing license and cannot use a firearm, explosives, or electric current to catch fish. For more information hit the LINK.

