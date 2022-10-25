Five Twin Falls Restaurants That Need To Make a Comeback

Twin Falls is an amazing place for restaurant food. Some great locations have closed over the years and have yet to be replaced by anything comparable.

How Many Of These Restaurants Do You Remember?

We asked you to help us make a list of Twin Falls restaurants that are no longer in business that you'd love to see reopen. Here's what you came up with.

Red Steer

If you went to Twin Falls High back in the day, you ate lunch at the Red Steer at least three days a week. Red Steer had awesome burgers and I would kill for an order of their planks right about now.

Aroma

Forget Olive Garden. If you wanted fresh, homemade pasta, you went to Aroma. Their chicken lasagna was the absolute best. Aroma was where you took your spouse for a romantic dinner and where high school kids ate before prom. Knowing this was an Italian restaurant, the painting on the outside wall makes a lot more sense.

Prime Cut

Prime Cut made a good steak at a reasonable price. If memory serves, Prime Cut switched owners once or twice before finally closing in the early 2000s; and since closing, a number of other restaurants have tried and died at this same location.

Me N Ed's

There are a number of old pizza joints we'd love to see reopen but none more than Me N Ed's. The crust was thin and crispy and they didn't chince on the toppings. Every softball team within driving distance would eat here after the game on a Friday night.

Sandpiper

If you've lived in Twin long enough, you might remember Tomato's Italian Grill as The Sandpiper. Lunches were good but it was mostly known as a destination for dinner and music on a Saturday night. If you ate here in the late '80s and early '90s, you spent many Saturday nights listening to Tauge and Faulkner close with 'Piano Man' at last call.

