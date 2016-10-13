Flash Flood Watch Issued for Boise Mountains

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX) – If you had plans to head to the mountains near Boise this weekend, you might want to reconsider your trip.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch in the Boise and west-central mountains beginning Thursday night through Sunday. Specifically, the affected areas include portions of the Pioneer Fire burned area.

“This will be a long duration event,” according to the NWS, “with storm total rain amounts approaching 3 inches." Also, "flash flooding, mudslides and debris flows are possible in the burn area.”

Periods of moderate to heavy rainfall is expected over the next several days, causing streams in the affected area to rise, including Rock Creek and Clear Creek near Lowman, and initiating runoff.