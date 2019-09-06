Flash Flood Watch in Effect for Sun Valley Region, Others

SUN VALLEY, Idaho (KLIX) – The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch in several areas of central Idaho, including the Sun Valley region, until 6 p.m. today, according to the Pocatello office.

Heavy rains could result in flash flooding, especially in areas of “active fires and new and recent burn scars,” according to a notice by the NWS. “Steep, unstable and rocky terrain could be prone to rock slides.”

Affected areas may include the Big Lost Highlands/Copper Basin, Challis/Pahsimeroi Valleys, Frank Church Wilderness, Lost River Range, Lost River Valley, Sawtooth/Stanley Basin, and the Sun Valley Region.

“A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding,” the NWS said. “Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.”