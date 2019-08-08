(KLIX) – The National Weather Service (NWS) in Pocatello has issued a flash flood watch for parts of the Magic and Wood River valleys, among other areas.

Areas for the advisory, which will be in effect until 10 p.m. today, include Stanley, Ketchum, Sun Valley, Galena, Copper Basin, Hailey, Bellevue, Picabo, Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, Holbrook, and Clayton.

These encompass the following areas:

Sawtooth/Stanley Basin-Sun Valley Region

Wood River Foothills

Big Lost Highlands/Copper Basin

Southern Hills/Albion Mountains

Raft River Region

Frank Church Wilderness

“Flash flooding is a very dangerous condition,” the NWS said, noting residents “should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.”

A flash flood "watch" – different than a "warning" – means conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding.

“An abnormally moist airmass coupled with the potential for enhanced thunderstorm activity later this afternoon and evening will produce conditions supportive of heavy rainfall,” according to the flood watch. “Current fires and the 2018 fire scars located within the watch area are particularly susceptible to flash flooding.”