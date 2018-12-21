Flue Outbreak Hits North Nevada School

ELKO, Nevada (KLIX) Elko County authorities say an outbreak of flu has been reported in Elko and are asking the public to take precautions and get the flue shot. According to the Elko County Sheriff's office the outbreak was reported at the Grammar School #2 with 69 students become ill with flu like symptoms. A free vaccination event will be held on January 3, in the afternoon at the Adobe Middle School. Anyone six and older can get the flu shot for free. Officials says the best way to prevent the flu is to get the vaccination. More information about the free vaccination event below:

