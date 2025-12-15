School choice in Idaho is under threat. Special interests are challenging a program instituted by the state. Interests such as teachers’ unions and public-school administrators don’t like competition. The union isn’t interested in your kids, and the administrative carousel is lucrative. We’re talking about pure, unvarnished greed. Even the liberal writer Jonathan Chait called them out last week in the Atlantic (it’s behind a paywall). However, there’s another school choice option, and many parents have adopted it.

The Homeschool Option is Unchallenged

Pastor Paul Thompson from Twin Falls sent me pictures from the school choice Christmas concert, which his church hosted. You’ll notice a large group of student performers, and it’s not called a Winter Concert! I had an opportunity to spend some time talking with a friend on Sunday. Some of her grandchildren are homeschooled, and one is reading at three years old. She lived for many years in Florida, and explained that homeschooling is now part of the state’s culture.

It Takes Personal Sacrifice

I was told 20 years ago by a man that his wife had schooled the couple’s 11 kids. He said it wasn’t easy, but they committed. His kids grew up and became very successful adults.

Another friend in upstate New York told me his wife taught their nine children at home. The local education establishment attempted to throw up roadblocks, but the family persevered. These families believed their local school buildings were nothing but holding pens, and made a choice they wouldn’t sacrifice their children to a broken system.