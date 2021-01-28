UPDATE: A Twin Falls man is behind bars for aggravated assault after he fired a shot from a gun during a standoff Thursday evening.

According to the Twin Falls Police Department, officers were called out at around 4:17 p.m. on a report of a man, later identified as Ruperto Cuevas, allegedly with a gun threatening to harm people on the 400 block of Filer Avenue. Cuevas left the area before police arrived, but was reported to be in a cream-colored Cadillac SUV, which was later spotted by police. Officers attempted to pull Cuevas over, but he fled with police in pursuit.

Cuevas, 32, ended up returning to the 400 block of Filer Avenue where he stopped and began running on foot towards Jackson Street with a gun in his hand. Twin Falls Police said Cuevas fire a shot from the gun during the standoff, however no one was hurt. The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office and Idaho State Police assisted Twin Falls Police during the incident. Cuevas was booked into the Twin Falls County jail and could face additional charges.