Former Idaho Resident Sentenced for Insurance Fraud

BOISE, Idaho – A former Idaho woman has been sentenced for insurance fraud.

Laila Hiza, 29, of Astoria, Ore., was sentenced in First District Court on April 26 for one count of insurance fraud. She pleaded guilty in August 2017.

Judge Lansing Haynes sentenced Hiza to a unified sentence of two years with one year fixed and one year indeterminate, according to information from Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden. The judge then suspended the sentence and ordered two years of felony probation.

Hiza also was ordered to serve 150 hours of community service, pay restitution costs of $348 to the Idaho Department of Insurance, and pay court costs of $638 from a previous DUI case, according to the news release.