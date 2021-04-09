Former Jerome Resident Schools Leftist Idaho Colleges

Bruce Skaug still has a great many friends in the Magic Valley. Much of his childhood was spent growing up in Jerome, where his dad taught school. One of my former coworkers used to babysit Bruce! He grew up, got a law degree and worked for a time as a prosecutor in Ada County. Then he joined a law firm in Canyon County. He became a well-known political fixture in Nampa.

Last November he was elected to the Idaho House of Representatives. People who know him tell me he’s very thoughtful and very diplomatic.

This week he delivered some of the most poignant remarks in recent memory inside the House. He’s a family man. We ache for our children when they experience taunts and unfair treatment. Skaug isn’t a man to settle scores with his fists. Instead, he uses his skills with the English language.

A few weeks ago I read there were concerns among some state legislators about the leftward drift of higher education in Idaho. They wanted to pull some taxpayer funding for some university programs. Areas where “Critical Race Theory” and white guilt were being emphasized. I figured there would be some noise from the usual legislative suspects. A message would be sent and then budgets restored.

Then a funny thing happened. Personal testimony from conservative and Christian students began painting a frightening picture of an out of control higher education system. Students harassed, made the butt of jokes and shouted down. On most campuses, if this happened to minority students the attackers would face discipline, public shaming and possibly even expulsion. When it comes to white and conservative students, instead the colleges simply put up posters calling it open season. I’m being figurative.

With hundreds of millions of dollars in campus funding on the line for the next academic year, Bruce Skaug stepped into the limelight. Listen to the video below. The academics will likely resort to tin cups and begging on the streets if they plan to continue mocking Christians and promoting leftist values.