FORT HALL, Idaho (KLIX)-A Fort Hall man will spend a little more than three years behind bars for an attack on a woman that left her with a collapsed lung and multiple broken bones. Following a jury trial, Evaristo Antonio Aguilar, 28, was found guilty of assault resulting in serious bodily injury to his victim on January 7, this year, according to U.S Attorney Josh Hurwit. According to court records, Aguilar had barricaded the door to a home on the Fort Hall Reservation to keep the woman from leaving. Aguilar, who had been using heroin, used a dog leash to hit the victim and repeatedly beat the woman, resulting in a collapsed lung and multiple fractures to her face, ribs, and hand. The assault happened over the course of several hours until Aguilar went to sleep allowing the woman to escape the home and call the police. Aguilar will spend three years on supervised release once he serves his prison term.

