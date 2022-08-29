Idaho Man Sentenced for Breaking Ribs, Face and Hands of Woman

Idaho Man Sentenced for Breaking Ribs, Face and Hands of Woman

Photo by Tingey Injury Law Firm on Unsplash

FORT HALL, Idaho (KLIX)-A Fort Hall man will spend a little more than three years behind bars for an attack on a woman that left her with a collapsed lung and multiple broken bones. Following a jury trial, Evaristo Antonio Aguilar, 28, was found guilty of assault resulting in serious bodily injury to his victim on January 7, this year, according to U.S Attorney Josh Hurwit. According to court records, Aguilar had barricaded the door to a home on the Fort Hall Reservation to keep the woman from leaving. Aguilar, who had been using heroin, used a dog leash to hit the victim and repeatedly beat the woman, resulting in a collapsed lung and multiple fractures to her face, ribs, and hand. The assault happened over the course of several hours until Aguilar went to sleep allowing the woman to escape the home and call the police. Aguilar will spend three years on supervised release once he serves his prison term.

Get our free mobile app

7 Songs You Didn't Know Glen Campbell Played On

Glen Campbell's name is legendary in country music thanks to his iconic hit songs, but he's also a major figure in music as a whole due to his crossover hits and, especially, because of his work as a session musician. Whether fans know it or not, Campbell left his mark on myriad songs in the 1960s, before and as he was starting his solo career.

When Campbell moved to Los Angeles in 1960, he got a job as a writer and demo singer / player for a publishing company; that led to work as a session musician. Campbell became part of the Wrecking Crew, an in-demand group of session players who worked on songs for everyone from Sonny & Cher to Frank Sinatra. They were producer Phil Spector's go-to house band, but were sometimes uncredited players; the late Leon Russell was also a member.
Flip through the photo gallery below to learn more about Campbell's work as a session musician -- specifically, about seven hit songs that, fans may not know, include his playing:

Filed Under: Crime, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit
Categories: Idaho News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top