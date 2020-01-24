Fort Hall Man Sentenced for Assaulting Trucker

POCATELLO, Idaho (KLIX)-Fort Hall man who beat a truck driver with rocks while parked at an eastern Idaho gas station has been sentenced to prison for just under five years.

U.S. Attorney Bart Davis announced Thursday the sentencing of 24-year-old Stormy Adakai to 57 months behind bars for assault resulting in serious bodily injury, he pleaded guilty to the charge in Oct. 2019. Adakai is also required to serve three years of supervised release once out of prison.

According to authorities, Adakai had been arrested after the assault on a truck driver who had been sleeping while parked at a fuel station on the Fort Hall Reservation in Sept. 2019. Adakai had broken into the cab and demanded money from the victim, then repeatedly beat him with rocks.

"As a result of the assault, the victim was hospitalized overnight and suffered a broken nose, a broken orbital (eye) bone and a brain hemorrhage. The victim also had seizures as a result of the brain hemorrhage. The treating physician stated that the injuries created a substantial risk of death, extreme physical pain and a protracted and obvious disfigurement," said a statement released by the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Forth Hall Police and agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation were able to track down Adakai after a witness came forward to report the assault.