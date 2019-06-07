Fort Hall Man Sentenced on Murder Charges

FORT HALL, Idaho (KLIX) – A Fort Hall man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for second-degree murder.

Colin Reese Diggie, 36, was sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court. He pleaded guilty in January to killing his girlfriend on Jan. 10 at her home, according to court records U.S. Attorney Bart M. Davis said in a statement on Friday.

Fort Hall Police Department officers initially responded to a 911 call to the woman’s residence, where they found the woman’s body. Agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation arrived later. The body was transferred to the Ada County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy, where it was confirmed the cause of death was a result of multiple stab wounds.

Testing confirmed Diggie’s DNA was found at the scene of the crime, as was his bloody fingerprint.