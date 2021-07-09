Four Dollars a Gallon in Twin Falls Brought to You by Joe Biden

I’ve had two people tell me you can’t blame Joe Biden for the spike in gas prices. One said it’s too convenient. He’s a fellow traveler, a Democrat and feeds at the public trough. The other was a conservative. He said blame the numbskulls who voted for Biden. I bought gas Thursday. I could’ve filled up Tuesday or Wednesday but had enough fuel to squeeze out another two days. I figured the cost at the pumps would ease after holiday travel. The wrong call on my part. There was a major increase on the order of ten to 15 cents a gallon.

Gas in Twin Falls is now four dollars a gallon.

Donald Trump didn’t create the coronavirus. He didn’t unleash it on the world and, yet. It still cost him his last job

Let’s be honest, $3.99.9 a gallon is four dollars. It’s what premium has reached at many stations around town.

Costco, Walmart and the Kroger owned groceries usually are the cheapest. On the other hand, not all gas is equal. I find some brands make the engine run better and am willing to put out another dime a gallon.

Do I blame Biden? Why, of course. I’m a Republican but it’s not my rationale. My Republican Governor has nothing to do with the price of gas, aside from state gas tax. And that’s more a legislative issue and isn’t related to what we’re currently suffering.

First, Donald Trump didn’t create the coronavirus. He didn’t unleash it on the world and, yet. It still cost him his last job. Presidents and their parties rise and fall on the extent of the afflictions on the electorate.

Unlike Biden, Trump fast-tracked a vaccine where his successor derailed the Keystone XL pipeline. Energy costs react in two ways. First, short term events. Hurricanes, cold weather and trucker shortages have an impact. The market also reacts to future events and Biden’s action on the pipeline paints him as an enemy of “fossil fuels”. So, yes he shoulders much of the current blame.