Don’t Hold Your Breath Waiting for Lower Idaho Egg Prices

It's going to be quite some time before we see more eggs. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said last week that 100 million chickens had been destroyed on orders from the Biden Administration as an effort to curb bird flue: fewer chickens, fewer eggs.

What Can You Find in Idaho?

I did visit three grocery stores over the weekend. I noticed the shelves weren't nearly as bare as a week ago. However, prices are still historically high.

Was the Biden policy necessary? You be the judge. I watched a video where a guy paid a visit to a Walmart in Mexico, and egg prices there are a quarter of what he found stateside!

Does Mexico have bird flu, or do viruses suddenly respect international borders?





Blame Bad Biden Policy

You know and I know that American liberals are hostile to chicken production, which they argue causes heavy nitrogen runoff into waterways. It's a byproduct of chicken poop. It's much the same as their animosity toward beef cattle. The latter are almost as flatulent as Democrats. It probably explains why so many liberals kill their own in the womb. To cut down carbon footprints and save the planet.

Funny, though. If 9 billion people all start eating alfalfa, we're going to be breaking a lot of wind.

Cost is Going to Remain High

Expect to pay more for eggs for a long time. Until the chicken flocks recover.

By the way, does this mean I can shoot protected birds, or are they immune from disease because they're on some government list?

Get our free mobile app